Private Helicopter Crashes At CT International Airport, No Injuries Reported

A private training helicopter has gone down at Cape Town International Airport.
Officials said that no one was injured in the incident which occurred on Friday morning.
Broader airport operations have not been affected.
Spokesperson for Airports Company South Africa, Deidre Davids: “At approximately 10.30 this morning there was an incident involving a small helicopter. As part of our emergency procedures, the fire and rescue team immediately responded.”
