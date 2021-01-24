iAfrica

Private Doctors Urged To Register For Vaccine

2021-01-24

As the country prepares to vaccinate healthcare workers against COVID-19, it’s still unknown how many doctors, in private practice, need to be inoculated.

A joint initiative of medical associations is underway to get GPs to register themselves on a central database.

Some 10,000 GPs in private practice registered with various medical associations.

Currently, only around 1800 doctors in private practice have signed up to the Vaccines for Healthcare Workers initiative.

