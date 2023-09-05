Princeton In Africa Fellowship Program

Princeton in Africa (PiAf)is a non-profit organization that offers a yearlong paid post-graduate fellowship opportunities to graduates of US-accredited colleges & universities with a variety of organizations working across the African continent. (Please also see information about PiAf’s Nexus Program for graduates of African universities below)

A list of Princeton in Africa’s current 2023-24 Fellows can be found here. PiAf Fellows work in many different sectors, including international humanitarian aid, public & community health, business & economic development, agricultural development, and education & youth capacity building. Many of their fellowship organizations are also led by social entrepreneurs. PiAf’s host organizations include the African Leadership Academy, Baylor International Pediatric AIDS Initiative, Emerging Public Leaders, International Rescue Committee, the International Livestock Research Institute and many other organizations – both large and small – doing remarkable work around the African continent. Princeton in Africa expects to offer approximately35 fellowships in about 17 countries in the 2024-25 fellowship year. Since its launch in 1999, PiAf has placed more than 700 Fellows in 105 host organizations and 37 countries across the continent.

Princeton in Africa Fellows serve organizations in a variety of sectors and fill roles within the organizations including Communications, Research, Business Development, Financial Analysis, Grant Writing, Program Management and Monitoring and Evaluation. Fellowships offer an incredible opportunity for personal and professional development, skill building and launching a meaningful career.

NEXUS PROGRAM

In 2024, Princeton in Africa will continue the Nexus Program that was piloted last year! The Princeton in Africa Nexus Program pairs 5 Nexus Fellows, who are citizens of African countries educated and resident on the African continent, with 5 Fellows educated at U.S. accredited institutions in the same fellowship host organizations on the African continent for a co-fellow exchange of skills, knowledge, leadership, and technical expertise. All Nexus applicants must be citizens of an African country who are residing on the African continent and who are recent graduates or graduating seniors of a bachelor’s, master’s or PhD program at an African university. The Nexus is an addition to PiAf’s signature fellowship program tailored for young leaders educated at U.S.-accredited institutions. Additional information regarding Nexus can be found here as well as in our FAQs.

LEARN MORE

Princeton in Africa will be holding their first info session for prospective applicants on Wednesday, September 13 from 12:00-1:30pm EST. The info session will be held on Zoom and a recording will be emailed to all who register. We will also be holding a Professional Sectors Alumni Panel and Black & African Alumni Panel, where prospective applicants will be able to hear from Princeton in Africa alumni about their fellowship experiences. Prospective applicants should email piafapp@princetoninafrica.org to join the email list and get updates about these events.

Prospective applicants can also connect with Princeton in Africa on Instagram (@princetoninafrica), Twitter (@PiAfinAction), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

HOW TO APPLY

Princeton in Africa’s application is now live! To access the application and find out more information about Princeton in Africa, please visit the “How to Apply” section of their website. The application deadline is Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 11:59pm Eastern.