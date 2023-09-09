Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Passes Away Aged 95

Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, and founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has died.

Buthelezi was released from hospital just a week ago with his family announcing that he was recovering well, after having spent some time in hospital.

He had been admitted due to prolonged back pain.

He suffered other health complications while in hospital and also spent some time in the Intensive Care Unit.

His passing comes two weeks after celebrating his 95th birthday in hospital.

The 95-year-old passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He founded the Inkatha Freedom Party at the behest of long-serving African National Congress (ANC) President Oliver Tambo, but it soon became a thorn in the side of the then liberation movement.

After years of deadly fighting between the ANC and the IFP in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng, the IFP went on to contest the first democratic elections and became part of the country’s first post-democratic administration

At the time of his passing, Buthelezi’s party was slowly regaining lost ground in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal