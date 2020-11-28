iAfrica

Prince Kaybee Gives New Women Voices a Chance to Shine in New Compilation Album ‘Project Hope’

18 mins ago 1 min read

Acclaimed South African DJ and producer, Prince Kaybee, realized there was a very uneven playing field in the local music industry and decided to do something about. Initially launching a Twitter campaign to surface talented female artists, he was so taken with the women he found that he produced an album to launch their careers. Project Hope started taking shape on Twitter. Prince Kaybee asked women vocalists to share videos of themselves singing under the hashtag #ProjectHope. “I looked for a willing heart in the videos,” says Prince Kaybee. “I went through every singer’s profile; I checked their background, some of them had been following me before, I noticed they can sing, and with that intel, I could tell some of them are very hungry to do this.” 

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

