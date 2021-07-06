Prince Buthelezi Weighs In On Nkandla Gathering

AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is describing the gathering at former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead, as an Act of Treason.
He says the large gathering of supporters – many of whom were not wearing masks – put lives at risk.
Buthelezi also blames Zuma’s lawyers for letting him down.
He says they should have advised him of the consequences of not complying with the Constitutional Court’s order.
Buthelezi says Zuma’s supporters are challenging the state and are therefore challenging all law-abiding citizens.
Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for failing to appear before the State Capture Inquiry.
