Prime Minister of Eswatini Dies Whilst Getting Treatment for Covid-19

Ambrose Dlamini, prime minister of the continent’s last absolute monarchy, was 52 years old. He had been hospitalized in South Africa since December 1, more than two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19. On 15 November he announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease, adding that he was asymptomatic and feeling well. He was then preparing to “work from home” until cleared by doctors. But it was decided, “in order to accelerate his recovery,” to transfer him to a South African hospital” the deputy prime minister announced. According to the latest figures released Sunday, before the announcement of this death, Eswatini recorded more than 6,700 cases including 127 deaths from COVID-19, for a population of 1.2 million inhabitants.
SOURCE: VOA
