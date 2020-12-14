iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Prime Minister of Eswatini Dies Whilst Getting Treatment for Covid-19

13 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Ambrose Dlamini, prime minister of the continent’s last absolute monarchy, was 52 years old. He had been hospitalized in South Africa since December 1, more than two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19. On 15 November he announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease, adding that he was asymptomatic and feeling well. He was then preparing to “work from home” until cleared by doctors. But it was decided, “in order to accelerate his recovery,” to transfer him to a South African hospital” the deputy prime minister announced. According to the latest figures released Sunday, before the announcement of this death, Eswatini recorded more than 6,700 cases including 127 deaths from COVID-19, for a population of 1.2 million inhabitants.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Dakar Designers Do their Best for Fashion Week

13 hours ago
1 min read

African Governments should Have a Fresh Look at Agriculture

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Congolese Village Yields the Benefits of the Sun

13 hours ago
1 min read

Disney and Pan-African Entertainment Firm Team Up to Create an All-new, Science Fiction Series

13 hours ago
1 min read

Algerian President Finally Emerges from Isolation

13 hours ago
1 min read

North-east Nigeria is Facing a Landmine Emergency

13 hours ago
1 min read

Podcast: The First Public Sector Comprehensive Cancer Center for East and Central Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

South African Teens are the New Spreaders of Covid-19

13 hours ago
1 min read

How a Nigerian School Boy Escaped his Captors

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Guide around Senegal’s Capital

3 days ago
1 min read

Remote Locations for the African Traveler

3 days ago
1 min read

Picking Out the Right Safari Destination

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Johnson & Johnson First To Apply For Vaccine Registration

10 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Announces Measures To Curb Second Wave

33 mins ago
1 min read

5 163 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded In SA

42 mins ago
3 min read

Biden Declared President Elect After Electoral College Vote

1 hour ago