Mon. Mar 2nd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Price Of Petrol, Diesel Set To Drop In March

6 mins ago 1 min read

The Department of Energy has announced that the price of petrol will drop by 19 cents per litre in March.

In a statement released on Friday night, the department said the price of diesel would decrease by 54 cents per litre.

“The average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review. The rand depreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period,” the statement explained.

Illuminating paraffin will also see a decrease of 91 cents per litre.

EWN

