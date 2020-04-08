Pretoria’s Soshanguve High School Badly Damaged In Fire

Police are still investigating what caused Wednesday morning’s blaze but the department suspects arson.

It is the fourth school in the province to be damaged in Soshanguve during the lockdown.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he suspected that there was a criminal syndicate involved in the vandalism of schools across the province.

“We had the same attitude in the Vaal, in the Sedibeng area, where literally everyday a school was being burned down literally every day and after law enforcement agencies prioritised that aspect, now those people have moved to Tshwane, that’s our suspicion, because now schools in Tshwane are being burned down and who knows… maybe they’ll go to Ekurhuleni or Johannesburg in the next few days.”

Meanwhile, 22 other schools have also been vandalised in the province during this period.

Later this morning, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the four schools which have been affected by the fire.

EWN