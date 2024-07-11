Presidents of Guinea-Bissau and China Agree to Improve Bilateral Relations

Guinea-Bissau and China have elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, following a meeting between President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on July 10. Embalo is on a five-day state visit to the East Asian country which is scheduled to end on July 13. During their meeting, President Xi emphasized the importance of strengthening exchanges between both countries and cooperation in education and youth to foster stronger people-to-people ties. He pledged continued support for Guinea-Bissau’s national development through government scholarships and training opportunities. Embalo, on his part, praised the enduring ties between the two nations, highlighting China’s consistent support before and after Guinea-Bissau’s independence. Following their talks, the leaders then witnessed the signing of several bilateral cooperation documents, covering areas such as economic development, customs inspection, quarantine, geology, and mining.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS