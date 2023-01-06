iAfrica

Presidential Elections in Africa Set for 2023

As Africans go out in mass to thumbprint ballot papers in the coming year, it is uncertain what the future holds. While some governments remain unsure about holding general elections next year, some have fixed their dates. By May 2023, Buhari would have completed his second term (8 years) in office. The Nigerian general elections will hold in February 2023, and a new president will take office in May 2023. Sierra Leone is enjoying its third republic which began in 2002 and will hold Presidential elections in June 2023. South Sudan gained its independence from Sudan in 2011 following a referendum. Salva Kiir Mayardit has led the country as president since its independence. The country has not conducted any elections since independence due to internal conflicts, and the government’s inability to form a permanent constitution thwarted it. But after the peace agreement that ended a civil war, a transitional period of three years was agreed on, followed by elections in 2023. The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced the suspension of by-elections while setting July or August 2023 as the months for the upcoming harmonised general elections.

