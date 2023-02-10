iAfrica

President To Appoint Electricity Minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appoint a Minister of Electricity in the Presidency.

This is as the country continues to struggle with unabated rolling blackouts.

Ramaphosa revealed this during his State of the Nation Address.

He says the minister will work with the Eskom board and management on ending power cuts.

“I will appoint the Minister of Electricity in the Presidency to assume full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including the work of the National Energy Crisis Committee,” Ramaphosa said.

“The minister will focus full-time on the work with the Eskom board and management on ending load-shedding and ensuring that the energy action plan is implemented without delay.

“As to remove any confusion, the Minister of Public Enterprises will remain the shareholder representative of Eskom and steer the restructuring of Eskom.”

The president earlier declared a state of disaster to deal with the country’s worsening electricity crisis.

Ramaphosa said the state of disaster is effective immediately.

Share