President Ruto Urges African States to Rethink their Visa Rules to Boost Intra-Africa Trade

Kenyan President William Ruto says that African governments should facilitate “people-to-people, business-to-business and government-to-government affairs,” not create barriers. “The people who introduced visas to Africa have abandoned them. In Europe today, citizens of the 27 countries in the European Union don’t need visas to travel from one country to the other,” he said. He said this when he met President Emerson Mnangagwa’s special envoy, Ambassador Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, at State House Nairobi. President Ruto said he will hold discussions with his Zimbabwean counterpart on visa free regime between the two countries. He also said they will discuss the need for more flights from Nairobi to Harare and vice versa.
