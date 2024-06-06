President Ruto Reveals that Kenya will Maintain East-West Balance

President Ruto has reiterated Kenya’s commitment to maintaining a balance between the US and its rival China and is “neither facing east nor west” but facing forward. Ruto made this statement during a recent interview with the Al Jazeera news network where he emphasized Kenya’s balanced foreign policy. Ruto’s recent trip to the US, the first by an African head of state in 16 years, highlights his country’s growing partnership with America, especially after President Biden designated it a non-NATO ally. However, Ruto maintains that Kenya is an independent country that will choose its own friends and not inherit enemies from others. He explained that his mission to the US was about both countries’ shared interests, including climate change, trade relationship, and the rule. Regardless, it continues to engage with China, its largest trading partner, and the funding source for a $4.7 billion high-speed railway that traverses the country.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA