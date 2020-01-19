President Ramaphosa To Visit Irvin Khoza’s Home Following Wife’s Death

President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit Dr Irvin Khoza’s family in Soweto following the death of his wife, Mantwa.
The premier soccer league chair’s wife died on Friday.
Condolences continue to stream in for the Khoza family from the sports fraternity and soccer fans.
Spokesperson Khusela Diko said, “The President trusts the family will be able to find strength and solace, during this difficult time, in the beautiful memories and life that they shared with Ous’Mantwa. He once again wishes them strength during this time.”
