President Ramaphosa To Face First Motion Of No Confidence Next Thursday

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face the first motion of no confidence against him in Parliament next week Thursday.
The motion was filed by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) earlier this year.
The ATM says to have 15 reasons why it wants President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet removed, including its belief that the President did not disclose to Parliament that he benefitted from the CR17 campaign, which financed his bid to become ANC president, as well as not calling a referendum on the death penalty, the increase in the unemployment rate and gender based violence, and not securing the borders against ‘illegal foreign nationals’.
A two-thirds majority is required to pass such a motion.
More Stories
Cele Not Convinced Malema’s Threats Taken Out Of Context
ConCourt To Hear CR17 Legal Battle Appeal
Violence Against Women Is A Men’s Problem – Ramaphosa
3 250 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Parliament To Proceed With Disciplinary Hearing Against EFF MPs
Ramaphosa Condemns Violence Affecting Road Freight Industry
Mabuza Calls For Unity In The Fight Against GBV
RTMC Urges Motorists Ensure Vehicles Are Roadworthy
2 493 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Another Matric Exam Paper Leaked
Cele Slams ‘Reckless’ Malema Threats
Ministers Meet With SABC Board