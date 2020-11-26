President Ramaphosa To Face First Motion Of No Confidence Next Thursday

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face the first motion of no confidence against him in Parliament next week Thursday.

The motion was filed by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) earlier this year.

The ATM says to have 15 reasons why it wants President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet removed, including its belief that the President did not disclose to Parliament that he benefitted from the CR17 campaign, which financed his bid to become ANC president, as well as not calling a referendum on the death penalty, the increase in the unemployment rate and gender based violence, and not securing the borders against ‘illegal foreign nationals’.

A two-thirds majority is required to pass such a motion.

