President Ramaphosa To Appear Before SAHRC Hearings On Friday

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 [Photo: GCIS]

12 hours ago 1 min read

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear at its hearings into the deadly July anarchy on Friday.

Cabinet ministers, including Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo have already given evidence at the sessions that are looking into the most violent period of civil unrest in the country’s history.

More than 300 people died and businesses were destroyed during days of looting and violence that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year.

The SAHRC said Ramaphosa would give testimony as head of state.

