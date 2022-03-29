President Ramaphosa To Appear Before SAHRC Hearings On Friday

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear at its hearings into the deadly July anarchy on Friday.
Cabinet ministers, including Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo have already given evidence at the sessions that are looking into the most violent period of civil unrest in the country’s history.
More than 300 people died and businesses were destroyed during days of looting and violence that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year.
The SAHRC said Ramaphosa would give testimony as head of state.
More Stories
SA’s Unemployment Rate Crosses 35% Threshold: Stats SA
Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla Says He’s ‘Willing To Die’ For His Beliefs
We Have Not Received An Ultimatum – ANC
Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Legal Counsel Adamant State Has No Case
Counting The Costs Of Cape Town’s Taxi Strike
Political Parties Denounce Attacks On Foreign Nationals
NICD Reports 989 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
SA Reports 1 497 New COVID-19 Cases
Forensics Of Parliament Fire To Take Another Six Weeks
NICD Reports 1 560 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Operation Dudula Leader Nhlanhla Dlamini Arrested
E-Hailing Drivers Return To Work