President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight At 20h00

The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.
The President’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.
The President’s address comes as unions are demanding all schools to be shut until the coronavirus peak passes.
COVID-19 has infected almost 400,000 South Africans and 5,940 people have died from the disease.
