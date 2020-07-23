Thu. Jul 23rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight At 20h00

2 mins ago 1 min read
President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight At 20h00

Share with your network!

The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

The President’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

The President’s address comes as unions are demanding all schools to be shut until the coronavirus peak passes.

COVID-19 has infected almost 400,000 South Africans and 5,940 people have died from the disease.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Government Considers Temp Ban On Blacklisting Of Consumers Whose Records Have Been Hit By COVID-19

3 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Allocated Additional R4bn In Fight Against COVID-19

3 hours ago
1 min read

Batsa: SA Tobacco Market Taken Over By Illicit Suppliers

3 hours ago
1 min read

Cabinet Expected To Make Final Decision On School Closures Today

6 hours ago
1 min read

Pineapple Prices Surge As South Africans Turn To Home-made Booze

6 hours ago
2 min read

Mkhize: EC’s Current Health System Challenges Existed Before COVID-19

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight At 20h00

2 mins ago
3 min read

Emirates Covers Customers From COVID-19 Expenses, In Industry-Leading Initiative To Boost Travel Confidence

22 mins ago
3 min read

Voices Of Change Partners Collaborate To Foster Equality In The Workplace Amid COVID-19

1 hour ago
2 min read

UN Report Calls For Temporary Basic Income To Help World’s Poorest Amid COVID-19

1 hour ago