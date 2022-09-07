iAfrica

President Ramaphosa to address the Local Government Association (SALGA) Council of Mayors Conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 [Photo: GCIS]

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 08 September 2022, deliver the keynote address at the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) Council of Mayors Conference at the East London International Convention Centre in the Eastern Cape. 

The SALGA Council of Mayors has since its formation in 2016 gathered mayors from across the country to deliberate and collaborate on matters concerning service provision, local governance and strengthening municipalities to carry out their Constitutional mandate.  

The Council of Mayors will on 8 and 9 September 2022 inaugurate new members who have become local government leaders since the November 2021 local government elections.

The Council of Mayors acts as a consultative forum for the development of local government positions on policies and legislation impacting local government.

This structure also identifies policy and legislative matters that SALGA needs to include in its advocacy, lobbying, and strategic engagements.

This collective of mayors identifies challenges faced by the executive in municipalities and proposes solutions and approaches
to address prevailing challenges facing local government.

President Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address in the opening session of the conference under the theme “The role of Mayors to enhance good governance and sustainability”.

This engagement follows the South African Human Rights Commission National Conference on Local Governance which the President addressed on local government accountability, service delivery and human rights several days ago. 

Members of the national executive will join the conference of mayors for discussions on transitional progress following the 2021 elections; local government finances;
financial management and municipal financial recovery; opportunities for developing human settlements; safe and secure communities; the rural roads programme, the classification and proclamation of roads and related funding, as well as the status of water, sanitation and waste management.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency: Republic of South Africa.

