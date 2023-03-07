President Ramaphosa Names New Cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa made his cabinet reshuffle announcement on Monday.

He has appointed Paul Mashatile as the new Deputy President.

Ramaphosa has thanked former deputy president David Mabuza for his service to the people of South Africa.

Former City of Tshwane mayor, Dr Kgosietsho Ramokgopa has been charged with solving the ongoing energy crisis as Electricity Minister.

Ramokgopa was the head of infrastructure in the Presidency prior to this appointment. His primary task will be to reduce the severity and frequency of rolling blackouts in the country.

He will also have political authority for all aspects of the energy action plan.

Ramaphosa has also made changes to the line-up of deputy ministers.

He says he hopes the new members of Cabinet will help address the challenges South Africa faces.

Despite padding his Cabinet with two new portfolios, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is committed to reducing the size of the executive.

He says the process has started to reconfigure the makeup of Cabinet to ensure efficiency.

However, this will not happen before the next administration.

