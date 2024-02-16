President Ramaphosa Honours SANDF Soldiers Killed In DRC

Two soldiers have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo amid a surge in violence in the country.

The soldiers were part of a Southern African team assigned to combat several armed groups operating in that country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says a team was deployed to support the call by the Southern African Development Community.

“We are part of SADC and that is why when SADC decided that the region as a whole need to go and support the people of DRC, South Africa has also, as always had to come up and deploy its soldiers there as well. And we have been part of peace keeping missions all over the world.”

“Now we support our defence force personnel who brave great dangers to make Africa a more peaceful and stable continent, that is what we applaud them for and we dip our heads for those who have been injured and those who may have fallen,” said Ramaphosa.