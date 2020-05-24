President Ramaphosa Expected To Address The Nation Tonight

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 7 pm on Sunday, on the ongoing measures to manage the spread of COVID-19.

The President is expected to speak about, among others, South Africa’s implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.

Ramaphosa’s address follows recent meetings of Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President’s Coordinating Council.

On Saturday, the NCCC announced it had approved international travel for South Africans working and studying abroad.

The country’s borders were closed with all international flights halted in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But in a statement on Saturday, the Department of Home Affairs said South Africans would be permitted to leave the country for work, study, family reunions, to take up permanent residency, or to receive medical treatment.

“The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has, following consultations with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation and the NCCC, approved essential travel for South Africans who want to return to countries where they are based,” the department said.

South Africans who wanted to travel for these reasons would be required to produce a letter from the embassy where they were headed, confirming the reason for their journey.

EWN

Share with your network!