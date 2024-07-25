President Ramaphosa Defends Election Speech Against Political Campaign Allegations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed allegations that his speech on May 26th had hidden motives, emphasizing that it was intended to reassure citizens about the upcoming peaceful elections.

The opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), has accused Ramaphosa of using the speech as a covert political campaign, thereby breaching the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Currently, legal proceedings regarding this accusation are taking place in the Electoral Court at the Johannesburg High Court.

The DA’s legal representative, Advocate Anthony Stein, pointed out that while parts of Ramaphosa’s speech maintained a presidential tone, other sections veered into political territory.

In his formal response, President Ramaphosa clarified the necessity of his national address prior to the elections. He explained that his remarks were based on consultations with the security sector, which confirmed readiness to conduct a free and fair election.

Ramaphosa assured that his speech was impartial, specifically noting that he did not reference his party, the African National Congress (ANC). He outlined both accomplishments and challenges faced by his administration but refrained from proposing solutions, stating that doing so could be perceived as presuming his re-election.