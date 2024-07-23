President Ramaphosa Cautions Against Premature Victory In Load Shedding Battle

During his budget vote speech to the National Assembly on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized that declaring an end to load shedding is premature. Continuing from his address at the Opening of Parliament last week, the President outlined his administration’s primary goal for the next five years: accelerating inclusive economic growth to decrease poverty, create jobs, and foster a more equitable society.

President Ramaphosa underscored the need to restructure government systems to support significant infrastructure investment. “We have appreciated the benefits of collaboration in achieving this goal,” he remarked. He highlighted that the Sixth Administration had made substantial strides in implementing reforms aimed at economic growth, particularly through modernizing network industries, with support from Operation Vulindlela—an initiative of the Presidency and National Treasury.

“These reforms provide a robust foundation for a prolonged increase in economic growth and a reduction in poverty, unemployment, and inequality,” he stated.

As part of the efforts to boost the economy in the medium term, Ramaphosa pointed to ongoing reforms that are expected to mitigate load shedding, enhance logistics systems, reduce data costs, improve water supply, and attract essential skills to the country.

Addressing the electricity crisis, which he labeled a significant barrier to economic growth, Ramaphosa noted the critical role of the Presidency in tackling this issue. He detailed the achievements of the National Energy Crisis Committee, established in 2022 under his chairmanship, which has overseen the Energy Action Plan and led to improved performance at Eskom’s power stations, South Africa’s primary electricity provider.

He also acknowledged the role of regulatory changes in facilitating substantial new investments in electricity generation. Despite these advancements, Ramaphosa stated that the country’s electrical system remains fragile, with the ongoing risk of load shedding.

Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Samantha Graham, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the persistent risk and severe constraints of the energy system. She celebrated the establishment of the new electricity and energy department under Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, advocating for Eskom to be managed directly by this new department instead of the proposed SOE-holding company within the Presidency.