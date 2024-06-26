President Obama’s Half-Sister Among Protesters Teargassed by Kenyan Police

Auma Obama, the sister of former US President Barack Obama, was teargassed on Tuesday while protesting against Kenya’s new tax proposal. She was giving an interview to CNN’s Larry Madowo when the incident occurred. During the interview, Auma highlighted that young Kenyans are merely expressing their grievances. She then stressed the aggression they faced from authorities before teargas overwhelmed her and forced her to pause. The protests, which started last week, opposes the government’s controversial tax bill and has led to at least five deaths and dozens of injuries. Despite President Ruto’s promise to hold conversations with the youths on their concerns, Kenya’s parliament passed the bill on Tuesday. Protesters subsequently stormed the parliament compound and set it ablaze, leading to clashes with police.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER