President Must Take Country Into His Confidence – Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address is taking place at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

The sitting brings together the three arms of the State under one roof.

Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel said this year’s SONA is a chance for the president to take the nation into his confidence.

“To talk about the journey, what it is what we had as our aspirations in the economy, what were some of the challenges we faced, but also what are some of the progresses we made and how it has affected ordinary South Africans,” the minister said.