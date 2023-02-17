iAfrica

President Defends State Of Disaster

The State of Disaster will be used to mitigate the effects of blackouts on households and businesses.

That’s the word from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He says the very people criticising his decision to implement it are the same MPs who urged him to do it.

The president declared the State of Disaster during his SONA address.

“The State of Disaster that was declared last week will be used to mitigate the social and economic effects of load-shedding and accelerate measures that are necessary to close the shortfall in electricity and nothing else,” Ramaphosa said.

 “As I said in the State of the Nation Address, we will ensure that environmental protections and technical standards are maintained and that procurement is undertaken with transparency and proper oversight.”

