President Cyril Ramaphosa To Address The Nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday 28 February 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.
The address comes after a drop in COVID-19 cases, and the start of the country’s vaccination rollout.
More Stories
Two Police Officers Killed In Western Cape
SA Reports 1 447 New COVID-19 Cases
Steep Fuel Hikes Expected In March, April
Man City Make It 20 Straight Wins
Second Batch Of J&J Vaccine Arrives In SA
SA Reports 1 654 New COVID-19 Cases
Nasrec Field Hospital To Close
1.1m People To Be Vaccinated By End Of March – Mkhize
Over 32 000 Healthcare Workers Vaccinated – Mkhize
1 676 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
SAA Flight Departs For Belgium
MPs React To Mboweni’s Budget Speech