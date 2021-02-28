President Cyril Ramaphosa To Address The Nation

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday 28 February 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

The address comes after a drop in COVID-19 cases, and the start of the country’s vaccination rollout.

