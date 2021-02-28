iAfrica

President Cyril Ramaphosa To Address The Nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday 28 February 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

The address comes after a drop in COVID-19 cases, and the start of the country’s vaccination rollout.

