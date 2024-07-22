President Cyril Ramaphosa Defends South Africa’s Progress and the GNU in Parliament Address

President Cyril Ramaphosa has firmly rebutted claims from opposition parties that South Africa is in a dire state, asserting that the Government of National Unity (GNU) is far from a transient arrangement. Speaking after a comprehensive debate on his Opening of Parliament address, Ramaphosa emphasized that South Africa is embarking on a new political era filled with hope and optimism.

In his address to both houses of Parliament, delivered on Thursday, Ramaphosa acknowledged past setbacks but highlighted the significant progress made since the onset of democracy 30 years ago. “While there have been challenges, we have made substantial strides and are committed to advancing with increased momentum,” he stated.

The President also addressed the role of the GNU, stressing that its parties should not engage in political competition or claim individual credit for collective policies. “We must avoid attempts to outdo each other and instead focus on unified progress,” Ramaphosa urged. He reaffirmed the GNU’s openness to continued collaboration, underscoring the collective effort to move South Africa forward.