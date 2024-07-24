President Bola Tinubu Warns Nigeria’s Youths Against Protests

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has urged young people not to participate in the planned cost-of-living protests, labeling the organizers as “sinister” individuals exploiting the country’s economic challenges. The protests, inspired by recent events in Kenya, are scheduled for August 1 and slated to happen in several cities nationwide. Tinubu warned against potential chaos, citing India’s religious clashes and Sudan’s civil war as reasons for would-be protesters to desist. His message was delivered to a gathering of traditional leaders by the Secretary to the Government, George Akume. The last mass demonstration in the country, which was against police brutality, took place in 2020 and ended with a violent crackdown that resulted in the death of dozens.

SOURCE: BBC