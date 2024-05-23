President Biden Reveals Plans to Visit Africa in February

President Joe Biden has revealed he plans to visit Africa in February after the US elections. He made this revelation when he welcomed Kenyan President William Ruto for a three-day state visit to the White House. Biden will seek reelection in November against former President Donald Trump. Biden also designated Kenya a major non-NATO ally. This development comes as the East African country prepares to deploy 1,000 police officers to Haiti to support the Caribbean nation’s efforts to combat a gang outbreak that has since overrun its capital Port-au-Prince. US officials regarded this decision as unprecedented, with Biden praising Kenya’s leadership. During the visit, Ruto and Biden will discuss some of Kenya’s challenges, including the country’s substantial debt burden, which stands at a 70% debt-to-GDP ratio. The agenda also covered trade and investment, health and security, climate and clean energy, and technological innovation.



SOURCE: ABC NEWS