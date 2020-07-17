President Approves Appointment Of McBride As Head Of SAA Foreign Branch

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved the appointment of Robert McBride as the director for the Foreign Branch of the State Security Agency (SSA).
In a statement, the State Security Ministry said McBride had been appointed for a period of three years commencing from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023.
McBride has been a former chief of the Metropolitan Police for Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality and later executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.
