President Approves Appointment Of McBride As Head Of SAA Foreign Branch

1 min ago 1 min read

Robert McBride. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved the appointment of Robert McBride as the director for the Foreign Branch of the State Security Agency (SSA).

In a statement, the State Security Ministry said McBride had been appointed for a period of three years commencing from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023.

McBride has been a former chief of the Metropolitan Police for Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality and later executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

EWN

