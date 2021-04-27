Presidency Urged To Intervene In Mkhondo

AgriSA’s calling on Deputy President David Mabuza to intervene in solving escalating racial tensions in his home province of Mpumalanga.
The organisation says a multi-stakeholder engagement between farming, rural communities and traditional leaders is urgently needed.
This as the murder case of the Coka siblings continues to heighten tensions in Mkhondo.
Five people arrested in connection with the murder case of Zenzele and Mgcini Coka have appeared at the Piet Retief magistrate’s court.
Their bail application hearing’s been postponed to Wednesday.
