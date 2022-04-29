Presidency To Receive Part 4 Of State Capture Report

Part four of the commission into state capture’s report will be handed over to the Presidency on Friday.
The report will be published shortly after it is presented at around 10am.
The latest instalment reportedly spans over 1,100 pages and will cover — among other things — the capture of Eskom, the attempted capture of the National Treasury, the closure of the Gupta bank accounts, the Free State asbestos project debacle and the Free State R1-billion housing project debacle.
The previous reports implicated senior government officials in corruption.
It also recommended that law enforcement agencies investigate those named.
On Thursday, the High Court in Pretoria granted a six-week extension to deliver the fifth and final instalment of the report.
