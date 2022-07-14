Presidency Refutes Teffo Claims

The Presidency has reiterated that it will not participate in a criminal investigation, refuting claims by controversial lawyer, Malesela Teffo.
In a surprise move, Advocate Teffo withdrew as the lawyer for four of the men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.
Advocate Teffo has directly accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being part of a cabal that wants him to be removed from this case because he is problematic.
But the Presidency has refuted the claims, saying they’re unsubstantiated and baseless.
Five men are on trial for the Bafana Bafana captain’s 2014 murder at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.
Teffo has accused several high-profile politicians and police officers of hatching a plan to have him removed from the case.
More Stories
Taxpayers Urged To Use Digital Platforms
Members Nominated For Leadership Positions Must Declare All Funding Sources – ANC
NICD Reports 397 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NMB Holds Day Zero At Bay
Mass Action Forces SARS Branches To Close
NICD Reports 493 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Nehawu To Down Tools At SARSA After Wage Negotiations Stall
Soweto Reeling After Tavern Massacre
Mkhwebane Questions Her Suspension
Limpopo Confirms First Monkeypox Case
Ramaphosa Sends Condolences After Tavern Violence Claims Multiple Lives
Cele To Receive Report On Deadly Tavern Shootings