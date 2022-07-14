Presidency Refutes Teffo Claims

The Presidency has reiterated that it will not participate in a criminal investigation, refuting claims by controversial lawyer, Malesela Teffo.

In a surprise move, Advocate Teffo withdrew as the lawyer for four of the men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

Advocate Teffo has directly accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being part of a cabal that wants him to be removed from this case because he is problematic.

But the Presidency has refuted the claims, saying they’re unsubstantiated and baseless.

Five men are on trial for the Bafana Bafana captain’s 2014 murder at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Teffo has accused several high-profile politicians and police officers of hatching a plan to have him removed from the case.

Share with your network!