iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Presidency Refutes Teffo Claims

A gavel. Picture: SAPS/facebook.com

2 mins ago 1 min read

The Presidency has reiterated that it will not participate in a criminal investigation, refuting claims by controversial lawyer, Malesela Teffo.

In a surprise move, Advocate Teffo withdrew as the lawyer for four of the men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

Advocate Teffo has directly accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being part of a cabal that wants him to be removed from this case because he is problematic.

But the Presidency has refuted the claims, saying they’re unsubstantiated and baseless.

Five men are on trial for the Bafana Bafana captain’s 2014 murder at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Teffo has accused several high-profile politicians and police officers of hatching a plan to have him removed from the case.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Taxpayers Urged To Use Digital Platforms

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Members Nominated For Leadership Positions Must Declare All Funding Sources – ANC

7 mins ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 397 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

18 mins ago
1 min read

NMB Holds Day Zero At Bay

23 hours ago
1 min read

Mass Action Forces SARS Branches To Close

23 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 493 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

Nehawu To Down Tools At SARSA After Wage Negotiations Stall

2 days ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Soweto Reeling After Tavern Massacre

2 days ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane Questions Her Suspension

2 days ago
1 min read

Limpopo Confirms First Monkeypox Case

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Sends Condolences After Tavern Violence Claims Multiple Lives

3 days ago
1 min read

Cele To Receive Report On Deadly Tavern Shootings

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Taxpayers Urged To Use Digital Platforms

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Presidency Refutes Teffo Claims

2 mins ago
1 min read

Members Nominated For Leadership Positions Must Declare All Funding Sources – ANC

7 mins ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 397 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

18 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer