Presidency Receives Part 2 Of State Capture Report

Picture: GCIS

2 hours ago 1 min read

The Presidency received the second part of the State Capture Report on Tuesday at the Union Buildings.

The report details allegations of corruption at state-owned enterprises Denel and Transnet.

The Presidency has committed to sharing the contents of the report.

The handover was done behind closed door at the Union Buildings, unlike with the first part where the president accepted the report live on TV.

The secretary of the commission Professor Itumeleng Mosala has presented the report to the director general in the Presidency Phindile Baleni.

This is the second of three volumes.

The first volume was released at the start of January, and the third is expected later this month.

Ramaphosa will submit the full report to Parliament by the end of June.

