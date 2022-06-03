iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Presidency Questions Fraser’s Motives And Timing Of Case Against Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in response to Coronavirus, 1 February 2021. Photo Credit: GCIS

45 mins ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says the motive and timing of former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser’s criminal case against him needs to be questioned.

The Presidency confirmed on Thursday that a robbery occurred on Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020 but denied wrongdoing on his part.

Instead, the Presidency raised suspicion as to why Fraser went public about the robbery two years after it occurred.

Fraser has opened a criminal case against the president, claiming that he had concealed a criminal incident.

The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that Fraser’s credibility and reasons for opening a criminal case against the president should be interrogated because he had ample opportunity to ascertain facts directly from the president.

The Presidency said that while it could not detail the exact amount that was stolen, the US$4 million detailed by Fraser was an exaggeration.

Magwenya said that while Ramaphosa reported the incident to the police, he didn’t want to make a public spectacle about it because he wanted to avoid panic and anxiety within the farming community.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

No Clarity On Whether Comair Flights Will Resume Soon

50 mins ago
1 min read

Parliament Approves Amendments To Child Justice Act

53 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 970 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

60 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Comment On Fraser Matter In Due Course

22 hours ago
1 min read

Marikana Miners Want Ramaphosa To Unconditionally Apologise

22 hours ago
1 min read

Other Airlines Vow Not To Inflate Prices After Comair Suspension

22 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 647 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

22 hours ago
1 min read

Energy Department Warns That Fuel Price Hikes Are Here To Stay

2 days ago
1 min read

Comair Voluntarily Suspends Flights

2 days ago
1 min read

Fuel Levy Reduction Not Enough – Cosatu

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 809 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
3 min read

EU Bows To Hungarian Demands To Agree Russian Oil Ban

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Standard Bank’s Commitment To Climate Transition In An African Context

47 seconds ago
1 min read

Presidency Questions Fraser’s Motives And Timing Of Case Against Ramaphosa

45 mins ago
1 min read

No Clarity On Whether Comair Flights Will Resume Soon

50 mins ago
1 min read

Parliament Approves Amendments To Child Justice Act

53 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer