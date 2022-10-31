Preserving Egyptian History – By the People, and For the People

SARD for History and Social Research (SARD is Arabic for ‘to narrate’), was launched in 2021 by residents of Shubra who wanted to begin archiving their personal history and encourage their neighbors to do the same. With its tram lines and bustling public transit infrastructure, Shubra is a hub connecting people across the city and country. The neighborhood is commonly featured in movies and has long been studied by researchers for its role in connecting people. However, according to Mina Ibrahim, the founder of SARD for History and Social Research (Shubra’s Archive), much of the documentation about Shubra is inaccessible to locals.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
More Stories
Rihanna Praises Tems for Writing “Lift Me Up” Single
A First Look At Saatchi Gallery’s Historic The New Black Vanguard Exhibition
Afro-Colombians Celebrate Black Hair Excellence In Annual Braiding Contest
Gadhafi-inspired Art Awarded in Italy
Morocco is a Country of Dazzling Diversity
A Peaceful and Contemplative Escape Away from City Life
Zanzibar’s Over-the-top Aquatic Suites take “Deep Sleep” to a Whole New Level
FlySafair Wins Top Honours at World Luxury Travel Awards
MTN to Host the Continent’s First Metaverse Music Concert
A Platform for the Privatization of Ethiopia’s State-owned Enterprises
Ghana Lawmakers Give President an Ultimatum on Key Position
IMF Believes Zimbabwe’s Gold Coins are a Missed Chance to Build the Nation’s Gold Reserves