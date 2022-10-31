iAfrica

Preserving Egyptian History – By the People, and For the People

2 hours ago 1 min read

SARD for History and Social Research (SARD is Arabic for ‘to narrate’), was launched in 2021 by residents of Shubra who wanted to begin archiving their personal history and encourage their neighbors to do the same. With its tram lines and bustling public transit infrastructure, Shubra is a hub connecting people across the city and country. The neighborhood is commonly featured in movies and has long been studied by researchers for its role in connecting people. However, according to Mina Ibrahim, the founder of SARD for History and Social Research (Shubra’s Archive), much of the documentation about Shubra is inaccessible to locals.

