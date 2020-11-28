Prepare to Spend a Month in Mauritius

Share with your network!

Mauritius will remain closed for short-term leisure travel in December, as government decided to extend the quarantine regulations until January 15, 2021. The island is arguably South Africa’s favourite destination to visit. The island requires visitors to quarantine for 14 days before being able to explore. It is therefore unfeasible for short-term travellers to visit. Guests have to remain in their hotel room, where they are provided meals and hygiene equipment. Incoming passengers to Mauritius must download and fill out their Public Health COVID-19 Passenger Health Self-Declaration Form and Passenger Locator Form which must be handed over to the Ministry of Health and Wellness counters upon their arrival.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share with your network!