Prepare to Spend a Month in Mauritius

Canoe racing is the highlight of the December 1 celebrations in the Central African Republic. But indigenes have been deprived of it for several years since their country, was torn apart by a civil war. This tradition, has been a victim of the fierce fighting that has ravaged the Central African nation since the overthrew of President François Bozizé in 2013. Things seem to be changing for the good of the sport. The race is held in the district of Ngaragba. Its leader Mesmin Kombay said his young people are enthusiastic about the race.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
