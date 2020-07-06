Mon. Jul 6th, 2020

Pregnant KZN Woman Murdered In Own Home

Police are investigating the latest murder case involving a pregnant woman in KwaZulu-Natal.

The body of the 26-year-old woman was found on a farm in Weenan over the weekend, her throat had been slit.

It’s alleged that three men entered her home locked her husband and children in one room and then killed her in the bathroom on Saturday.

In the same province, a 38-year-old man is expected to appear in the Vryheid Magistrates Court on Monday morning in connection with the rape and murder of another pregnant woman.

Her body was found in a forest in Hlobane last week after she had been thrown off a cliff.

The police’s Nqobile Gwala said: “The wife was found inside the bathroom with a slit throat and was certified dead on the scene. Nothing was taken from the house. A case of murder is being investigated by the South African Police Service.”

