iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Precision Air crash:  Death Toll rises to 19

2 hours ago 1 min read

Tanzanian authorities have released the names of the 19 people killed in the Precision Air plane crash on Sunday, November 6. The plane, PW 494 -5H-PWF, was flying from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza via Bukoba when it crashed into Lake Victoria in the early hours of Sunday. It was carrying 43 passengers and crew. The plane was preparing to land at Bukoba Airport when it crashed.

The crash’s cause is still unknown. However, a witness on the plane stated that everything was fine between Dar and Mwanza until they approached Bukoba, where the weather was rough.

The East African

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Cop27: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition

2 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Switches On Its First Ever Real Time Election Tracker For Upcoming Polls

2 hours ago
1 min read

113m People to Relocate Within Africa By 2050 Due To Climate Change

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaians Protest as Inflation Worsens

2 hours ago
1 min read

Senator Ike Ekweremadu of Nigeria Will Face Charges of Organ Harvesting

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya Airways Pilots on Strike Will Face Disciplinary Action

2 hours ago
1 min read

Congolese Army to Mobilize Youth to Tackle M23 Insurgency

2 hours ago
1 min read

Rwanda Charges a DR Congo Jet With Violating AirSpace

2 hours ago
1 min read

Museums in the United Kingdom Willing to Return Skulls to Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
1 min read

IMF Considers Next Steps Toward Potential Funding Program for Addis

2 days ago
1 min read

DRC To Form Part of the ‘OPEC Of Rainforests’

2 days ago
1 min read

Newly-formed Africa Team Affected by Twitter Purge

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Innovation For Food Security & Climate Change in Africa Featuring Bill Gates

5 mins ago
3 min read

Support Available To Young People For These Critical Game-Changing Skills

23 mins ago
3 min read

Diabetes – A Ticking Time Bomb For SA

52 mins ago
4 min read

Plan Your Kruger National Park Trip For 2023

55 mins ago

Share