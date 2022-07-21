iAfrica

Prasa’s Plans To Fix SA’s Railway Systems On Track – Mphelo

1 hour ago 1 min read

Acting Prasa CEO David Mphelo has appealed for patience among commuters, saying that plans to fix the country’s railway systems were on track.

The state-owned entity has set aside R52 billion to fix 10 corridors, which is expected to push the number of operational railway lines from 17 to 27.

Mphelo said that they also planned to fix 115 train stations at a cost of R1.7 billion, as well as add security.

