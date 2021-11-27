Prasa Is Just A Mess – Mbalula

That’s a stern warning was issued by ransport Minister Fikile Mbalula to executives and board members of the ailing Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa – Get your house in order or else.

Prasa faces challenges including non-functioning train stations, irregular and wasteful expenditure.

To make matters worse, the Group’s Chief Executive Officer’s been placed on precautionary suspension.

Mbalula met with representatives of entities under his Ministry in Johannesburg to assess their state and seek lasting solutions to challenges.

“I don’t want to get there about people and their performance, the board must just do its job. That is the board’s job, not my job,” Mbalula said.

“They will come to me and give me a report. I’m just flagging the point that we’ve got to move with speed and things are held up there.”

