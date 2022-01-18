iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Prasa Budget To Fix CT’s Central Line Rises To R2.5 Billion

Photo Credit: @metrorailgp/Twitter

16 seconds ago 1 min read

It will now cost the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) over R2.5 billion to fix the central line in the Western Cape.

The initial budget for the line was R1.2 billion.

The line has been closed since October 2019 and other than vandalism and theft, it now has thousands of illegal occupiers living on the train lines.

Prasa said that the current budget for the central Line alone was just below R2 billion and with the project to get people off the railway line, it will increase to around R2.5 billion.

So far work has been done at five stations, totalling R60 million.

But in order to prevent vandalism and theft from reoccurring, Prasa board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said that there was a security plan.

And while Prasa has financial problems, it seems it will continue to repair, fix and upgrade according to plan.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Pick ‘n Pay Pilots New System To Renew Vehicle Licenses’

2 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 691 New COVID-19 Cases

5 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Must Assess What Went Wrong At The Polls – Cosatu

1 day ago
1 min read

DBE Facing Challenge Over Decision Not To Publish Matric Results

1 day ago
1 min read

Pallo Jordan Questions Sisulu’s Timing

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reported 2 597 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 592 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

National State Of Disaster unnecessary – Madhi

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 244 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Data Suggests Omicron Less Severe Than Delta – WC Health Department

4 days ago
1 min read

Government Would Be wise To Concede Defeat On Aarto Implementation – AA

4 days ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Admissions In WC Lower Than Third Wave Peak

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Prasa Budget To Fix CT’s Central Line Rises To R2.5 Billion

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Pick ‘n Pay Pilots New System To Renew Vehicle Licenses’

2 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 691 New COVID-19 Cases

5 mins ago
4 min read

Aid Crews Survey ‘Extensive Damage’ In Tonga As Island Nation Remains Largely Cut Off

42 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer