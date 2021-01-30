Prasa Axe Three Executives

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has terminated the contracts of three senior executives with immediate effect.
The move follows a review of the employment contracts of executives and senior managers.
Prasa says some executives should have left long ago because they’re employed on contracts not exceeding five years.
According to the Prasa board, executives who’ve been in the transport agency’s employ for longer than the required five years have been working there unlawfully.
The axed executives include Martha Ngoye of Legal Services, Chief Operating Officer Nkosinathi Khena and Chief Executive Officer of Prasa Foundation, Pearl Munthali.
