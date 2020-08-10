iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

PR Training for African Founders

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Twelve startups have been selected for The Future is Female, a PR and communications mentorship programme dedicated to the business development needs of African tech female founders. The Future is Female was launched by C. Moore Media last month to provide the underserved market of African female founders of early-stage startups with the PR and communications insights, knowledge, and skills needed to gain visibility and grow their business. In total, 139 applications were received from 18 different African countries. Though the programme initially launched intending to select 10 female founders to take part, the volume and quality of applications led the internal judges to expand the programme, resulting in 12 finalists being selected. There are three of selected startups from Uganda, namely Chi Ai Lab, Easy Matatu, and Mkaziprenuer; Nigeria, in the form of Movemeback, CAWSTEM, and Clean Technology Hub; and South Africa, namely Kweza Technologies, RPA Nuggets, and Vuka Deliveries. The list is completed by Kenya’s Tech Educate, Ghana’s Divaloper, and Tanzania’s Ninsiima eDispensary. During the mentorship programme, which spans four months, the mentees will learn insights into PR and communications fundamentals for tech startups, including how to create and execute a communications plan. In addition, female founders will learn how to leverage PR and communications to gain customers, attract investors, and secure premier partnerships customised for their business and sector’s unique needs. 

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Moroccan Athlete Who Inspired a Generation

18 seconds ago
1 min read

A Model of Culturally Relevant and Sustainable African Design

3 mins ago
1 min read

Back to School for the DRC

7 mins ago
1 min read

The New Cairo Officially Unveiled

11 mins ago
1 min read

Lessons on Building Scalable Businesses in Africa

15 mins ago
1 min read

It Has Become More Dire for African Migrants to Leave Lebanon

17 mins ago
1 min read

Chakwera Charts the Path of his First 100 Days in Office

20 mins ago
1 min read

Situation in Mauritius Becomes Desperate

23 mins ago
1 min read

Black Market for Medical Supplies Thrives in Accra

26 mins ago
1 min read

A Showpiece of the Absolute Best from Morocco

3 days ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Biggest Tourist Event is Going Unnoticed

3 days ago
1 min read

Visiting Egypt during a Pandemic

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Moroccan Athlete Who Inspired a Generation

18 seconds ago
1 min read

A Model of Culturally Relevant and Sustainable African Design

3 mins ago
1 min read

PR Training for African Founders

6 mins ago
1 min read

Back to School for the DRC

7 mins ago