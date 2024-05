Joburg City Power said that a power outage in parts of the city was likely to last until next week.

The outage occurred when the utility’s underground cables caught fire along the M1 double-decker bridge on Wednesday near the inner city.

City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said that technicians were on site conducting an inspection.

“But we don’t forsee us doing most of the work today but we will push. The ETR is not even going to be tomorrow. We apologise to residents for this.”