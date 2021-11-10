Power Outage Blamed For Durban Sewage Spill

The eThekwini municipality has blamed the recent sewage spill into the Durban Harbour and surrounding beaches on power outages.

One of the biggest pump stations in the city was recently flooded.

City authorities say they simply can’t afford to install generators needed during power outages.

All diving and other activities are suspended at the harbour.

Business owners say it’s affecting their pockets.

The government say repairs should be completed by Thursday.

