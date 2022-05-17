iAfrica

iAfrica

Power Grid Unreliable & Unpredictable – Eskom

3 hours ago

South Africa’s power grid remains vulnerable as Eskom struggles to bring its generating units back to service.

The utility ramped up power cuts to stage four between 5pm and 10pm on Monday.

Eskom implemented blackouts at the weekend when eight of its generators suffered losses.

Unreliable and unpredictable are the words being used by Eskom management to describe its system.

It said that its teams have been working to bring units back to service but on Monday another unit at the Kusile power station tripped, causing further loss of capacity.

While generators at the Hendrina, Kriel and Tutuka power stations returned to service on Monday, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said that this was not enough to compensate for the units lost.

Eskom had initially said that it would implement stage 2 power cuts this week, however, it is unclear whether this will still be the case.

